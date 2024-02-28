Bill Gates Arrives In Odisha, To Meet Naveen Patnaik, Attend Various Programmes

File photo

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates arrived in the Odisha capital on Tuesday night and is scheduled to attend several programmes on Wednesday, including one with a focus on the use of artificial intelligence for farmers.

Besides meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Mr Gates will attend other functions related to the 'Jaga Mission' (scheme for development of slums), the 'Mukta' scheme (localised employment opportunities for the urban poor) and 'Mission Shakti', officials said.

India has made significant strides toward enhancing economic growth, technological advancement, and social development. Watch the video to know why this makes our co-chair, @BillGates, inspired to visit the nation again. pic.twitter.com/7BOLtWSgDn — Gates Foundation India (@BMGFIndia) February 26, 2024

Since 2017, the Odisha government's Department of Agriculture & Farmer Empowerment and the Fisheries and Animal Resource Department have collaborated with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for innovation in data-driven decision-making, they said.

