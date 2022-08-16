Centre Against Releasing Rapists, Yet 11 Walk Free In Gujarat's Bilkis Bano Case

Relatives celebrating with the 11 men after release on Monday, as per remission by Gujarat government.

The governments at the Centre and Gujarat — both run by the BJP — seem to differ in how to treat rape convicts, evident in the release of 11 men, who were serving life imprisonment for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

In June this year, proposing a special release policy for convicted prisoners to mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (75 years of Independence), the Centre issued guidelines to states. Rape convicts are listed among those who are not to be granted release under this policy.

Technically, the Centre's guidelines would not apply to the Bilkis Bano case. In freeing the 11 men — convicted of conspiring to rape a pregnant woman, and murder — the Gujarat government followed its own guidelines as per the Supreme Court's directions in May.

But the decision conflicts with the Centre's principled opposition to releasing rape convicts. This opposition is expressly stated on page 4, point 5(vi), of the Centre's guidelines, available on the Home Ministry website. In fact, one of the points says no one with life sentence be released.

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old, and five months pregnant, when she was raped and her toddler daughter killed along with six others from the family on March 3, 2002. They were hiding in fields near Ahmedabad, hoping to escape the violence that erupted after the burning of a Sabarmati Express coach that killed 59 'kar sevaks' just days earlier.

In 2008, a special court in Mumbai sentenced the 11 accused to life imprisonment. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court.

Earlier this year, one of the convicts went to court, pleading for premature release under the Code of Criminal Procedure as he had served nearly 15 years. The Supreme Court said a decision can be taken by the Gujarat government as per its 1992 policy, which was in place at the time of the conviction.

Upon release on Monday, the convicts were greeted with sweets outside the Godhra jail.

Bilkis Bano's husband Yakub Rasul said the family did not want to comment on the release yet: "We were not told about this... All we want to do is pray for peace of the souls of our near and dear ones who lost their lives in the riots."

Mr Rasul said he, his wife Bilkis, and their five sons, the eldest now 20, continue to live without a fixed address.

"Every day, we remember those who were killed in the incident, including our daughter," he said.