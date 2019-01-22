26 Injured After Tourist Bus Skids Off Road In Himachal Pradesh

8 people were seriously injured after a bus skidded off a road in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur

26 people were injured today after a tourist bus skidded off a road in Himachal Pradesh. There have been no reported casualties from the accident as of now. However, 8 people were seriously injured and have been taken to Chandigarh's PGIMER hospital, according to news agency ANI.

The other 18 were taken to a hospital in Solan district. The exact time the incident took place and the number of people who were in the bus has not been ascertained so far.

Four tourists from Haryana had died and two others injured after their car fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Theog district in December, last year. The tourists, employed in a private firm in Haryana, had come to visit the state capital Shimla.

In another incident which took place in November last year, around nine people were killed and 25 injured after the overspeeding bus they were travelling in, fell from a bridge into a river in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur.

The bus was on its way to Nahan, when the driver lost control, broke the railing of the Jalal bridge and fell 40-feet down into the Jalal river, a senior police officer had said.

(With Inputs From ANI)