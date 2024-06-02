Bike-Borne Men Fire Shots At Haryana BJP MLA's Residence, 4 Arrested

Further investigation is underway. (Representational)

Four people have been arrested in the alleged firing incident that took place at the residence of Haryana BJP MLA Jagdish Nayar, police said on Sunday.

"Yesterday, on June 1, at around 5.30 pm, 10-15 people came on bikes and fired shots. Four of them were held on the spot, and interrogation is underway," Investigation Officer (IO) Sanjay Kumar said.

#WATCH | Palwal, Haryana: Police inspected the residence of BJP MLA from Hodal Assembly Jagdish Nayar after an alleged firing incident that took place yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2nFvZBxsHs — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

The official also stated that the motives of those involved in the firing incident at Hodal Assembly MLA is yet to be ascertained.

Police also inspected the residence of a BJP MLA after the alleged firing incident that took place on Saturday.

Further investigation is underway.

