Bihar YouTuber Slaps Train Passenger For Fame, Arrested By Railway Police After Backlash

Ritesh Kumar admitted his mistake, stating that he wanted to increase his followers by staging such a video.

Bihar YouTuber Slaps Train Passenger For Fame, Arrested By Railway Police After Backlash
Ritesh Kumar slapped the passenger to earn social media clout.

A man who slapped a random passenger onboard a train at Bihar's Anugraha Narayan Road railway station and recorded the entire act for online fame has finally been taught a lesson. The culprit, identified as Ritesh Kumar, stood at the railway platform and waited for the train to roll away before going near it and slapping an unsuspecting passenger. All this while, his friend recorded the act to be posted on social media.

As the video clip went viral, social media users reacted negatively and demanded the authorities to take action against Kumar. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) sprung into action and apprehended Kumar, who was directed to release an apology.

"No compromise on passenger security!! A YouTuber who slapped a passenger on a moving train for social media fame has been tracked & arrested by RPF Dehri-on-Sone!" RPF said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Your safety matters to us-reckless acts will not be tolerated."

Meanwhile, Kumar in the apology video admitted his mistake, stating that he wanted to increase his followers by staging such a video.

"I am a YouTuber. I make and post videos on Instagram to increase my followers. I came to Anugraha Narayan Road railway station and, to boost my follower count, slapped a passenger on a moving train," said Kumar.

"This was my mistake, and I won't repeat it. Please forgive me," he added.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the news of Kumar's arrest, social media users applauded RPF for taking action and demanded that all vandals be punished similarly.

"Good job RPF. Such vandals should be taught a lesson," said one user while another added: "Without harsh punishment they will never going to learn. Fine them huge amount."

A third commented: "I hope all those who vandalised trains will be tracked down, arrested and given exemplary punishment too. No one has the right to damage public property."

