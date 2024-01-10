Bihar Woman, Husband, Daughter Killed For Marrying Against Family's Wish

Father and brother of the woman are currently on the run (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman, her husband and their little daughter were killed allegedly by her father and brother in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, as her family was against their marriage, the police said on Wednesday.

The two bludgeoned the woman, her 38-year-old husband and their daughter before shooting them to ensure their death at Navtolia village in Naugachia area on Tuesday evening.

Accused Pappu Singh and Dhiraj Kumar Singh, the father and brother of the woman respectively, are currently on the run and efforts were on to arrest them, Naugachia police district SP Sushant Kumar Saroj said.

The SP said Pappu and Dhiraj had been bitterly opposed to Chandni tying the knot with Chandan who was 15 years her senior.

According to an eyewitness, Chandan was begging for mercy when they were being hit with an iron rod by the accused.

Chandni Kumari, her husband Chandan Kumar and her two-year-old daughter died on the spot.

The police have recovered five spent cartridges and the iron rod from the crime scene.

"We have launched a manhunt to nab the absconding accused. The spent cartridges have been sent for forensic examination. Forensic experts visited the spot and collected all pieces of evidence," Saroj said.

"We will soon nab the accused and recover the firearm that was used in the killing," he said.

Investigators are also in touch with the family members of the accused to know about their whereabouts.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that Chandani's family was not happy with her marriage," said the SP.

The police are also going through the call records of the family members of the accused after the killings.

The incident took place at around 4.25 pm on Tuesday when the three were returning home in Navtolia village.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he added.

