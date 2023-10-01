Bihar Man Thrashes School Cook Over Argument With His Teacher Wife

The victim claims the man had assaulted another cook in the school three months back.

In a shocking incident from a school in Bihar's Vaishali district, a man entered a school compound along with his friend and brutally assaulted a woman who worked as a cook there. The man, husband of a teacher at the school, allegedly reached the school after his wife called him over an argument with the cook regarding sweeping the school grounds. Videos of the incident show him hitting the woman, who is lying on the ground, while other staff members try to intervene.

The victim said she had an argument with the teacher on Saturday after she was asked to sweep the grounds, which is not her responsibility. They resolved the issue, but an argument broke out again today after the teacher insisted the same. When the cook refused, the teacher called up her husband, who came to the school along with a friend and assaulted the cook, she said.

The incident is from the Sarai Middle School, in Adalpur of Hajipur town. The cook has been hospitalised with serious injuries.

The victim claims the man had assaulted another cook in the school three months back, and a police case was also filed against him, but the issue was resolved after he apologised.