Bihar, UP Rain Live Updates: 40 Dead In Bihar Rain, Chaos On The Ground

NEW DELHI:
40 people have died in rain-related incidents across Bihar due to heavy rain
40 people have died in rain-related incidents across Bihar as heavy rain wreaked havoc in several parts of the state. About 11,000 people have been evacuated in Patna. The National Crisis Management Committee this morning reviewed the flood situation in Bihar, where 16 districts have been affected by the deluge. The Centre has dispatched 20 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and two Indian Air Force helicopters have been deployed to help in the rescue operations. The weather office has stated that while there has been very heavy rainfall in Bihar over the past few days, the situation is improving now.
Here are the live updates of chaos created due to Bihar rain:
- The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Bihar today and directed that immediate assistance be provided to meet the crisis.
- The NCMC has been informed that action to evacuate and rescue people and livestock has been taken by the state government machinery, in which all assistance have been rendered by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other Central agencies.
- "Twenty teams have been deployed in the state of which six alone are deployed in Patna, which has witnessed very heavy rains and water logging over the past three days," a statement from Home Ministry said.
- The Cabinet Secretary took stock of the situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as sought by the state, be provided to meet the crisis, the statement said.
- "The state government informed that due to extremely heavy rainfall in the state, along with high levels of water in the rivers, there has been flooding in 16 districts," the statement added.
- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that while there has been very heavy rainfall in Bihar over the past few days, the condition is improving now.
- Senior officials from the Home and Defence Ministries, IMD, NDRF and Central Water Commission attended the meeting. Bihar Chief Secretary and other senior officers from the state government participated in the meeting through video conference, the statement said.
Patna facing flood like situation Rain water enters into Jakkanpur Police Station in Patna
- With incessant rains in the region resulting in water logging in many areas of Patna, Jakkanpur Police Station was flooded.
- "The water has been here since the past three days. Today the water level has reduced. No government officials have come to see the situation" Lalji Madal, a police officer told ANI.
- "We are facing a lot of problems, the motor is not working and we have to bring drinking water from some other place, said another person from the police station.
- Many districts of Bihar, including the state capital Patna is witnessing the flood-like situation.
- The city has been witnessing acute waterlogging, with residents resorting to unusual modes of transportation in order to move from one place to another.
- Meanwhile, the rescue forces including NDRF and SDRF are working in full swing to provide relief and rescue to the stranded people.
- The state government has requested the Indian Air Force (IAF) for two helicopters for lifting and airdropping food packets and medicines, in the flood-affected areas of the region.
- Dewatering machines have also been sought by state to provide relief in the flood-affected areas.
- Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday afternoon visited the severely flooded areas of the state capital and issued necessary instructions to the officials for resolving the issue.
- As per the weather forecasting report by India Meteorological Department, Patna will receive more rainfall for the next few days accompanied by thunderstorms.