Man Rapes Bihar Teen In Bengaluru As Another Restrains, Beats Up Brother

A 19-year-old woman from Bihar was sexually assaulted near KR Puram railway station in Bengaluru. The two alleged assailants have been arrested.

The woman was attacked around 1.30 am on Wednesday after she reached Bengaluru from Kerala's Ernakulam.

She was on way home after completing a training programme and her brother had come to pick her up, the police said. Around 1.10 am, she had got off at the KR Puram railway station. She and her brother then proceeded towards a restaurant in Mahadevapura for dinner.

"They were followed by two individuals who assaulted them and raped the woman," said Shivakumar, a senior police officer.

The attackers overpowered her brother, while the other allegedly dragged the woman to a secluded area and assaulted her.

Hearing her cries for help, locals came to her rescue. The crowd managed to catch one of the attackers and handed him over to the police.

The accused are from Mulabagilu and work here as auto drivers, the officer said.

"One of them raped her. They also assaulted the brother. Upon receiving the complaint, our team responded swiftly. Our Cheetah police unit, stationed nearby, reached the scene within 2-3 minutes and caught one of the accused. The other had fled but was also arrested soon after," Shivakumar said.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are in progress, the police said. The men have been accused of rape, forcible detention, and kidnapping, among other things.