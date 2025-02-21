In Bihar, 1 Student Shot Dead, 2 Injured In Dispute Over Cheating In Exam

A Class X student was shot dead, and two others were injured, in Bihar's Rohtas district after two groups of students clashed over allegations of cheating during a matriculation exam.

The argument began Wednesday as a physical confrontation and was picked up again the following day, which was when gunshots were fired. A total of three students were injured.

According to reports, one student has been injured in his leg and another in his back.

Local police have taken custody of the body and launched an investigation.

The situation is still tense; a large police force has been deployed and the Narayan Medical College and Hospital, where the injured are being treated, has been turned into a mini-fortress.

This was after villagers and family members of the boy who was killed launched a protest, threatening to block a local highway till justice was meted out. However, police officials told news agency PTI they had managed to talk to the protesters and persuade them to stand down.

A video from the protest site showed a large number of boys and young men sitting peacefully across the road. Another showed armed police officers trying to clear bystanders as a small water tank, towed by a tractor, burns in the middle of the highway, blocking oncoming traffic.