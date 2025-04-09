Bihar Minister Slammed For Distributing Blankets In 40 Degrees Heat

On a hot summer day when temperatures ranged between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius, Bihar Sports Minister Surendra Mehta distributed over 500 blankets among poor residents of Ahiyapur village under his Bachhwara Assembly constituency.

The occasion was the 46th Foundation Day of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sharing photos from the distribution drive on his official Facebook page, Mr Mehta wrote, "On the occasion of the 46th Foundation Day of BJP, the largest party in the world working with the spirit of Antyodaya and nation building, celebrated today at Ahiyapur village of Govindpur-2 Panchayat of Bachhwara Assembly constituency and honoured people with clothes."

Videos from the event show a large crowd at the venue. Hundreds of men and women were seen receiving blankets as Minister Mehta and several local BJP leaders sat on stage. Despite the turnout, the timing of the initiative - during summer - has drawn criticism. Videos are also going viral on social media mocking the move.

Former CPI MLA from Bachhwara, Awadhesh Rai, slammed the move, telling NDTV, "If the Sports Minister had distributed these blankets on Vajpayee ji's birthday (December 25), people might've found use for them. But I am shocked he chose to hand out blankets in this scorching sun. There are no efforts to develop playgrounds or sports facilities for children."

He added, "This is nothing but a political stunt for elections. They think they can fool people with these theatrical acts. But the public is no longer confused-they now know who will actually work and who won't. Just look at the condition of the roads - dust flying, potholes everywhere - and no solutions. But yes, blankets are being handed out in the blazing sun."

NDTV reached Surendra Mehta for comment, but his assistant said the minister was attending a cabinet meeting in Patna. So far, no BJP leader or party worker has addressed the controversy.

The blanket distribution comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, where the BJP, in alliance with Nitish Kumar's JD(U), is gearing up to retain power.