Bihar Schools Open Amid Heatwave, Dozens Of Students Faint On Campus

Dozens of student fainted in Bihar schools due to extreme heat today

Multiple cases of students fainting and feeling sick at school were reported today in several parts of Bihar due to the extreme heatwave pushing up daytime temperatures in the state. The Opposition has questioned the state government on why schools are still open.

At least 16 girls fainted at a government school in Sheikhpura district. Shockingly, an ambulance to take them to hospital could not be arranged in time and they were taken there on bikes and e-rickshaws. Villagers infuriated by the situation blocked the Sheikhpura -Sasbahna road in protest.

Suresh Prasad, headmaster of Mankaul Middle School, told news agency PTI that several students started fainting in class after assembly. "We provided them with water and electrolytes and called for an ambulance. When it didn't arrive, we used private vehicles to take them to the hospital," he said.

Government schools in Bihar were shut for summer holiday from April 15 to May 15 and have now reopened. The eastern state is reeling under extreme heat and day temperatures at 17 places have crossed the 42 degrees Celsius mark.

In Bihar's Begusarai, over a dozen students of Matihani middle school had to be rushed to hospital after they fainted on campus. Principal Chandrakant Singh said they have arranged for power back-up to ensure that fans continue to work during power cuts. "But despite this, the extreme heat caused the girls to faint. We gave them ORS and then rushed them to hospital," he said.

Similar scenes were seen at Jamui district, where students at several schools fainted on campus.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan said the situation is serious. Stressing that the BJP-JDU government must take urgent steps, the NDA ally said, "Heat is rising. Whatever needs to be done must be done. If necessary, the government should announce holidays."

Main Opposition Rastriya Janata Dal launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar government over the situation. "There is no democracy or government in Bihar. There is only bureaucracy. Why is the Chief Minister so weak? The temperature is 47 degrees. Doctors say that children must be protected in such weather conditions. And here, schools are open," he said.