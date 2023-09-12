Bihar School Girls Trash Officer's Car In Protest Over Lack Of Facilities

Security has been tightened in the area after the incident.

In an aggressive demonstration in Mahnar block of Vaishali district in Bihar, girl students of a government school vandalised the vehicle of an Education Department officer while protesting against the lack of facilities in their school.

Angry students damaged the car of the Block Education Officer. They claim they resorted to vandalism only after being beaten up by a woman police officer. After hearing the allegations against her, the woman police officer said her health was worsening.

They blocked the main road of Mahnar Mohiuddinagar near Madan Chowk and Patel Chowk. Security has been tightened in the area after the incident.