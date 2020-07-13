Approach With Musical Band: Bihar Police's Unique Way To Catch Criminals

Families were also warned to aid their surrender within a stipulated time. (Representational)

In a one-of-a-kind approach, the Bhagalpur Police along with musical band on Monday arrived at the houses of missing criminals who are wanted in several cases and pasted court notices outside their residences, asking them to surrender.

The families of the criminals are also been warned to aid their surrender within a stipulated time.

"We have warned the criminals' family to aid their surrender within the given time limit or else action would be taken, including attachment of properties," police head Pawan Kumar said.

A police team from the Babarganj police station also arrived at the house of Chandan Yadav alias Karku in Maheshpur, who is wanted in multiple cases.

Station house officer (SHO) Pawan Kumar, along with the band, also reached the house of another wanted criminal named Rahul and pasted the notice and warned his family.