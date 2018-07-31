Bihar Parties' Morcha To Curb Lynching Incidents, Put Pressure On Centre

The morcha was formed under the leadership of Arun Kumar, the RLSP Lok Sabha member.

A group of regional parties and NDA allies from Bihar on Monday formed the Rashtriya Samajwadi Morcha to put pressure on the Centre to take action against those behind recent incidents of lynching and violence against Dalits and minorities in the country.

Criticising the Centre for its "failure" to stop the incidents of lynching and violence against minorities, the parties warned that they would even think of coming out of the alliance if action was not taken against the accused.

The parties include Janata Dal (Nationalist), Rashtriya Samata Party (Secular), Rashtrita Janwadi Party (Socialist), Aam Janat Party, Sarvajan Kalyan Party, Rashtriya Janata Party and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP).

"This government was supposed to go by the Constitution, but now they are violating it. There are incidents of Dalit killings, and the government is doing nothing.

"We would force the government to take action against those responsible for the crime. If NDA does not take any action, then we would even consider coming out of the alliance," Kumar said.

The leaders also targeted the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, an NDA alliance partner, for law and order situation in the state.

The present situation in Bihar is worse than the jungle raj, Kumar alleged

The morcha would be formally launched in October from Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar.