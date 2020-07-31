Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 4 Lakh Compensation Each To Family Of Lightning Victims

Nitish Kumar appealed people to follow the order of the authorities (File)

As many as eight people Bihar died after being struck by lightning -- three each in Sheikhpura and Jamui, and one each in Siwan and Begusarai districts, the Bihar Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

As per an official release, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of the family of the victim.

Mr Kumar also appealed people to follow the order of the authorities and remain in their homes.

As many as 38,47,531 people have been affected due to floods in Bihar and 25,116 people at shelter homes, the Bihar government said.

While 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force/State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in affected areas, according to the state government.

