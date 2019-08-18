Bihar MLA Missing After AK-47, Grenade Found At His Home, Say Police

The police had raided Anant Kumar Singh in a contract killing case.

Days after an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade was found from his home in a village near Patna, independent MLA Anant Kumar Singh has fled, the police said today.

The police had gone to Anant Kumar Singh's home on Saturday night to arrest him.

"We talked to his wife but she refused to give any details," Patna Superintendent of Police Kantesh Mishra said.

The police have charged Anant Kumar Singh under the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Act after they recovered an AK-47 rifle and a hand grenade from his residence. They raided him in connection with a contract killing case.

Earlier, a senior police officer said: "The house was unlocked in the presence of a magistrate with proper videography. AK-47 Rifle and other suspicious things have been recovered for which we have called Bomb Squad team from Patna. We are taking further action."

Anant Singh, however, claimed that he was being hounded because he contested elections against JDU's Lalan Singh.

