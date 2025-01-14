Bihar Minister Claims "Receiving Threat Call" From Lawrence Bishnoi

Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Singh claimed that he received a threatening call from notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The caller, who identified himself as Bishnoi, demanded Rs 30 lakh and warned Singh of a similar fate as NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was brutally murdered in Mumbai on October 12.

Mr Singh said that he would file an FIR. "... I received a call some time ago and the caller identified himself as Lawrence Bishnoi and he asked for Rs 30 lakh, I denied and cut the call... He called again reminding me of Baba Siddiqui and asked for the money threatening to kill me the same way, but I cut the call... He called again and again and told me how he knew everything about me and I asked how to send the money... He then sent a scanner for the transaction...," he told ANI on Tuesday.

The minister, however, refused to give in to the demands and instead informed the Director General of Police (DGP), who is currently investigating the matter.

"I informed DGP. He is conducting an investigation. I will file a first information report... I have no cases on me now and no political enemies... Let the report come, this Rs 30 lakh will cost him a lot...," Mr Singh added.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12.

Police have also arrested Salman Vohra and Akashdeep Singh in connection with the murder. Vohra has been accused of financing the murder.

According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

