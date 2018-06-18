2 Chinese Nationals Arrested In Bihar For Consuming Liquor

The two were arrested in a drunken state from a guesthouse in Patna on Sunday night.
"The police launched a probe into how they got the liquor," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said.
The two nationals were associated with the Chinese mobile phone company Oppo.
The guesthouse, where they were staying was booked in the name of Oppo Mobiles (DS) Private Limited.
More than 1.5 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor prohibition in Bihar till date since it was imposed on April 5, 2016.