2 Chinese Nationals Arrested In Bihar For Consuming Liquor The two were arrested in a drunken state from a guesthouse in Patna on Sunday night.

Share EMAIL PRINT Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Patna for violating the liquor prohibition (Representational) Patna: Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Patna for violating the liquor prohibition imposed by the Bihar government over two years ago, police said on Monday.



The two were arrested in a drunken state from a guesthouse in Patna on Sunday night.



"The police launched a probe into how they got the liquor," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said.



The two nationals were associated with the Chinese mobile phone company Oppo.



The guesthouse, where they were staying was booked in the name of Oppo Mobiles (DS) Private Limited.



More than 1.5 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor prohibition in Bihar till date since it was imposed on April 5, 2016.



