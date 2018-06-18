2 Chinese Nationals Arrested In Bihar For Consuming Liquor

The two were arrested in a drunken state from a guesthouse in Patna on Sunday night.

All India | | Updated: June 18, 2018 13:29 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Chinese Nationals Arrested In Bihar For Consuming Liquor

Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Patna for violating the liquor prohibition (Representational)

Patna:  Two Chinese nationals were arrested in Patna for violating the liquor prohibition imposed by the Bihar government over two years ago, police said on Monday.

The two were arrested in a drunken state from a guesthouse in Patna on Sunday night.

"The police launched a probe into how they got the liquor," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said.

The two nationals were associated with the Chinese mobile phone company Oppo.

Comments
The guesthouse, where they were staying was booked in the name of Oppo Mobiles (DS) Private Limited.

More than 1.5 lakh persons have been arrested for violating the liquor prohibition in Bihar till date since it was imposed on April 5, 2016.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bihar Liquor BanOppo Chinese EmployeesOppo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilHIVTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonOla

................................ Advertisement ................................