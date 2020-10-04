Bihar Leader Who Accused Tejashwi Yadav Of Cash-For-Ticket Shot Dead

Tejashwi Yadav was accused of demanding money for election tickets from killed leader Shakti Malik (File)

A 37-year-old Dalit leader was gunned down at his residence in Bihar's Purnea district today. His wife has alleged it is a case of "political killing" as her husband was preparing to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly election as an independent candidate after he was expelled from the RJD.

After the killing, a video has gone viral where the killed leader Shakti Malik is seen accusing RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of demanding Rs 50 lakh as donation from Shakti Malik in lieu of a party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat and threatening to eliminate him if he continues with his good work in the constituency.

The ruling JD(U) claimed that Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has exposed his true colours before the nation. Repeated attempts to reach senior RJD leaders for their reaction were unsuccessful.

Three bike-borne men entered Shakti Malik's house in Purnea in the morning and shot him in the head while he was sleeping, killing him on the spot, and fled, the police said.

A country-made pistol and an empty cartridge were found from the spot, senior police officer Sunil Kumar Mandal said.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Sharma and Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anand Pandey visited the spot.

In the video that has gonr viral, Mr Malik claimed that he, along with the RJD's SC/ST cell state unit president, met Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in Patna where the RJD leader sought Rs 50 lakh as donation from him for a party ticket to contest Raniganj assembly constituency.

According to the video, when Shakti Malik said that he would let him know of his decision later, Tejashwi Yadav made a casteist remark against him and threatened to eliminate him.

It was not immediately clear when Shakti Malik made this statement to a Purnea-based television channel.

Shakti Malik's wife also alleged that there is a political conspiracy behind her husband's killing and named several leaders who might be involved in it.

JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad claimed that Shakti Malik was a Mahadalit and his family members' statements corroborate the allegations levelled by him.

"We have been raising the issue of dynastic politics, corruption, Tejashwi Yadav's inexperience, especially in dealing with alliance politics but the latest allegations have completely exposed him," Mr Prasad told reporters.

Allegations that RJD leaders distribute party tickets after taking money or land are not new, he alleged.

Raiv Ranjan Prasad also alleged that Tejashwi Yadav's "concern" for Dalits was exposed when former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had to leave the Grand Alliance due to the RJD leadership's shabby treatment.