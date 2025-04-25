Bihar Government Approves Pre-Feasibility Study For 6 New Airports

The Bihar cabinet gave its nod for a pre-feasibility study for building new airports in six towns on Friday, an official said.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will carry out the study in Madhubani, Birpur, Munger, Valmikinagar, Bhagalpur and Saharsa, he said.

"The decision will pave the way for the construction of airports in these six towns, which will not only ensure easy and smooth air travel for people of the state, especially locals, but will also boost the economy of the region," Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) S Siddharth said.

"The study will incorporate factors like the expected number of passengers, the length of runway and the type of aircraft, among others," he said.

The cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, also approved the appointment of a design consultant for the development of Punaura Dham Janki Mandir in Sitamarhi district, considered the birthplace of the Goddess Sita.

Design Associates Inc is the same firm which was the consultant for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, Siddharth said.

The state cabinet has already approved Rs 120 crore for the overall development of the temple, he said.

The cabinet also approved the Energy Department's proposal to pay Rs 15,995 crore to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) through the RBI on account of the subsidy offered by the state government to the consumers for the 2025-26 fiscal, he added.

Besides, the cabinet approved the expenditure of Rs 119 crore for organising the Khelo India Youth Games 2025.

"It will be held between May 4 and May 15 in Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Begusarai. Around 10,000 athletes would participate in 27 different disciplines," the officer said. PTI PKD SOM

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)