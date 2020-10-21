PM Modi Changed 'Character Of India's Politics': JP Nadda At Bihar Rally

BJP president JP Nadda no leaders presented their report cards prior to 2014. (File)

BJP president JP Nadda said that prior to 2014, nobody used to present the work done to the people, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed that.

Mr Nadda, at a public rally in Bihar, said: "Prior to 2014, nobody presented their report card. People used to speak of their caste in public addresses and ask for votes on basis of caste and region. In 2014, Narendra Modi changed the character of India's politics. Now whosoever comes will come based on the work done in the past."

The BJP president added: "Tejashwi Yadav's posters don't show Lalu (Prasad Yadav). PM Modi's politics has made people so aware that the son is removing his own father from posters. Tejashwi knows that if there's Laluji's photo, it will remind them of 'lalten yug' (age of the lantern) and when Jagat Prakash speaks with PM Modi's photo, it will remind them of 'LED yug' (LED era)."

Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

