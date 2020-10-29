Tejashwi Yadav Responds After PM's 'Jungle Raj Ka Yuvraj' Jibe

Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav is leading the Grand Alliance.

Labeled "Jungle Raj ka Yuvraj" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tejashwi Yadav, the opposition's chief ministerial candidate in Bihar, accused him today of skipping "real issues" like corruption, jobs and the migrant crisis.

"He is the country's Prime Minister, he can say anything, I don't want to react to that. But he came to Bihar, he could have spoken about a special package, unemployment, more important issues," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

"It is the world's biggest party (BJP), they are using 30 helicopters...if their PM talks like this, the public knows everything. But he should have spoken on issues like poverty, factories, farmers, unemployment..." the 31-year-old RJD leader said.

PM Modi's attack on Tejashwi Yadav was seen to be the most direct yet in the campaign for Bihar, and was interpreted by the opposition camp as a sign of anxiety in the BJP, which rules the state in a coalition with Nitish Kumar. Tejashwi's rallies have been drawing record crowds and the response to his poll promise of government jobs has stunned the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

At a rally in Muzaffarpur, the Prime Minister referred to the 15-year rule of Tejashwi Yadav's parents Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi as he warned the people against returning to "darkness".

"People of Bihar do not keep any expectations from the "Yuvraj Of Jungle Raj" (Crown prince of the jungle raj) owing to their previous track record," PM Modi said. "He ought to be evaluated on the basis of a track record about which the people know much better than I do," added the Prime Minister.

"Forget about jobs in the public sector. Even private companies giving jobs will flee," PM Modi said, countering Tejashwi Yadav's promise of 10 lakh government jobs.

"Companies will shut down their offices and run away. Extortion calls will be made by those patronised by the party which has a copyright over kidnappings," PM Modi said, referring to the allegations of lawlessness during Lalu Yadav's rule.

Lalu Yadav is serving a jail term for corruption. Tejashwi Yadav, who has been leading the party in his father's absence since 2018, has attempted to distance himself from his parents' track record by keeping them out of his campaign material.