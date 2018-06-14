Elderly Woman And Girl Run Over By Train In Bihar

Bodies of the woman and the girl were badly mutilated. (Representational)

An elderly woman and a girl were killed when a speeding train hit them while they were crossing the railway tracks in Kishanganj district today, officials said.The mishap took place at around 4 pm near Pharingola check post in the district when the woman and the girl while crossing the tracks were knocked down by the Delhi-bound Mahananda Express, in-charge of GRP police station, Kishanganj, Santosh Kumar said."Bodies of the woman and the girl were badly mutilated making identification difficult. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A bag, apparently belonging to the woman, was found near the spot which contained, among other things, an ATM card. We are trying to find out to whom it belongs", the GRP official said.Meanwhile, RPF additional inspector Ratnesh Kumar Yadav said "tracks could not be cleared for about an hour since the GRP was unable to remove the bodies which had got entangled with the tracks. The bodies were removed with the help of additional forces and equipment brought from the Sadar police station".