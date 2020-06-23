Bihar Congress Receives Over 3,000 Nominations For Single MLC Seat

Congress chief in Bihar, Madan Mohan Jha said the party will decide who it wants to honour.

In a unique turn of events, the Bihar unit of Congress is facing a dilemma as it has received over three thousand applications for just one MLC seat in the state.

Grassroot party workers, big leaders from the state and even former ministers have sent their claims to the party leadership seeking to get nominated to the Legislative Council.

However, Congress chief in Bihar, Madan Mohan Jha, downplayed this by saying that it was symbolic of democracy existing within the party unit.

"Democracy is present within our party, and the party will decide who it wants to honour and who will be allotted the seat," Mr Jha told ANI.

Congress' MLA from Katihar, Shakil Ahmad Khan also spoke along the same lines and added, "There is nothing wrong in this. Everybody, even big leaders have applied, this shows there is democracy. Our party is not run by any one individual."

Polling to fill nine vacant MLC seats in the state will be held on July 6 and the counting process will begin soon after the polling ends, according to the Election Commission.

June 25 has been set as the last date for filing nominations.