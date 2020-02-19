Congress Leader Demands Voter Connect Programme In Letter To Sonia Gandhi

In letter to Sonia Gandhi, the Congress leader claims to have the support of many others in the party

Congress leader Intikhab Alam, ahead of the plenary session, has written a letter to the party supremo Sonia Gandhi demanding a nationwide voter connect programme for one month to reach out to every citizen in the country. This comes after the Congress drew a blank in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly polls.

Mr Alam, a Congress leader from Bihar, who claims to have the support of many leaders in the party, in his letter to the party chief said that the "party should launch one month programme to connect voters, asking them why they don't vote for Congress".

In the letter, the AICC member has requested Mrs Gandhi to launch a programme from the "panchayat to state level".

He said that there should be a "feedback questionnaire" asking why people are not voting for the party and why they are upset with Congress.

The party's vote share in Delhi, where the party had ruled for 15 years, has reduced to less than 5 per cent with 65 candidates losing their deposit in the elections.

The next litmus test for the Congress is in Bihar where elections are due this year.

"Congress is conceding its share to the regional parties," said Mr Alam.

Congress in Bihar is set to go with RJD-led alliance. However, the party is upbeat as the alliance swept to power in neighbouring Jharkhand where JMM-led alliance has defeated the BJP.