Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tests Covid Positive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, found to Covid positive, is currently in home isolation (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in home isolation as per the doctors' advice, his office said on Monday.

The Chief Minister has appealed to everyone to take precautions against the virus, said a tweet by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

"Honourable Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar's coronavirus test was found to be positive. As per the doctors' advice, he is in home isolation. He has appealed to everyone to take precautions against the virus," said the tweet by the CMO, Bihar.