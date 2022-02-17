On Charanjit Channi's 'UP, Bihar' Remark, Nitish Kumar Has A Question

Nitish Kumar said he was "stunned" by his Punjab counterpart's remarks. File

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today hit out at his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Singh Channi for his remarks on not letting "Uttar Pradesh, Bihar de bhaiye" enter the state.

Speaking to the media, Mr Kumar said he was "stunned" at Mr Channi's remarks at a poll rally and questioned if he knows how people from Bihar have contributed to Punjab's development.

In a video that has now gone viral, Mr Channi is seen addressing a poll meeting with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra by his side.

"Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab," Mr Channi said in Punjabi, with Ms Gandhi smiling and clapping.

Hitting out at the Punjab Chief Minister, Mr Kumar said, "It does not make any sense. Do they know what is the contribution of the people of Bihar in Punjab and how many are living and serving (there)? I am stunned how people make such statements," said Mr Kumar, who leads a coalition government with the BJP.

Mr Channi's remarks have triggered a massive row, with the Congress being slammed online and offline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lashed out at the Opposition party over the remarks.

Addressing a rally in Punjab's Fazilka, Prime Minister Modi said the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and Guru Ravidas, a 15th century social reformer and a Dalit icon revered in Punjab, were born in Bihar's Patna and Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, respectively.

Taking a swipe at the Punjab Chief Minister, he asked if the two Gurus would be barred from entering Punjab.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal called the remarks "shameful".