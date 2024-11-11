Prashant Kishor Seeks Bypolls Date Change For Chhath, Supreme Court Says No

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party had sought change in Bihar bypolls date

The Supreme Court today dismissed a request by Prashant Kishor's party to defer the bypolls in Bihar because of Chhath. Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj and Imamganj Assembly seats in Bihar will vote on November 13. The votes will be counted on November 23, along with counting of votes for Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls.

The bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Suraj Kant pointed out that the festival was over and the court should not interfere with the poll schedule.

Appearing for Mr Kishor's party, Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi said, "My lords, importance of Chhath cannot be denied. I acknowledge it is over. But they have deferred for other states."

The Election Commission early postponed polling in nine Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh from November 13 to November 20 after several parties cited festivals during this time.

Justice Kant asked if there is a "hangover" of Chhath in Bihar. To this, Mr Singhvi replied, "Festive hangover is the right word. Arbitrarily, others were postponed. Distinction made without difference, lordships have to evaluate."

The bench said all arrangements for polling had been made and the court should not intervene. Justice Kant also pointed that only one party has sought a change in dates. "You need to learn the things about politics. I think it better you withdraw," the court said.

As Mr Singhvi persisted, the bench said, "None of the major parties have complained. It is too late now to entertain this, nothing on merits."

The four Assembly seats have been vacated after sitting MLAs were elected to Lok Sabha in the general election this year. Assembly polls in Bihar are due next year.