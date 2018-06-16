Bihar Auxilary Police Shot Dead Colleague Allegedly After Heated Argument Superintendent of police Rashid Zama said that one SAP jawan Matwar Singh shot dead his colleague Nandlal Yadav, 40 following an altercation over an unknown issue last evening in the district.

Gopalganj: A State Auxiliary Police (SAP) jawan killed his colleague following an altercation over an unknown issue in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Thursday, police said on Friday.



Superintendent of police Rashid Zama said that one SAP jawan Matwar Singh shot dead his colleague Nandlal Yadav, 40 following an altercation over an unknown issue last evening in the district.



The victim was the resident of Hardiya village of Bhore police station of the district while the killer is native of Marhaura village of Saran district, SP said.



Both jawans were the part of the group of seven SAPs who were deputed for giving protection and security to a construction company engaged in a bridge construction work at Natwaan village of Panchdevri block of the district.



The incident occurred at the construction site at Natwaan village where jawans were living in a make-shift arrangement near bridge construction site, he said.



Nandlal Yadav reached his accommodation at the construction site after completing his duty on Thursday evening but suddenly both Matwar Singh and Nandlal Yadav had a heated exchange over some unknown issue after which the former fired from his service rifle at his colleague Nandlal Yadav killing him on the spot.



Following the pressure and concerted raids by police, the accused Matwar Singh surrendered before the police on Friday, SP said adding that the body of Nandlal Yadav has been sent to Gopalganj sadar hospital.



