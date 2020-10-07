In BJP's Warning To Its Members, A Stern Message To Chirag Paswan

An announcement by Devendra Fadnavis today, warning "anyone" contesting the coming Bihar assembly election from Chirag Paswan's party, is seen as indication that the Lok Janashakti Party's decision to go solo has left the BJP rattled. While Mr Fadnavis -- the BJP's in-charge for Bihar pols -- did not specify "anyone", party sources said it was meant for BJP rebels, more than six of whom were planning to contest on LJP ticket. Such a situation would lead to a loss of face for the BJP, which is eager to mend fences with Nitish Kumar, the state's five-time Chief Minister.

Yesterday, following speculation that Chirag Paswan's move had the tacit support of the BJP, the party appeared eager to assuage the hurt feelings of the Chief Minister.

At a press conference in the evening, multiple leaders of the BJP assured that Nitish Kumar would remain the Chief Minister for the NDA -- making it clear that Chirag Paswan's ambitions for the state's top job will not be accommodated and putting him in his place.

BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal and seniormost leader Sushil Modi tightened the screws, saying anyone contesting from NDA will have to accept the leadership of Nitish Kumar and action will be taken against any non-NDA candidate seen seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sanjay Jaiswal even threatened to file a police case against the Lok Janashakti Party if their candidates used the photos of the Prime Minister, who is the biggest campaigner of the BJP.

At yesterday's meeting with the media, Sushil Modi and two other key leaders of the party insisted that Nitish Kumar will remain the NDA's Chief Minister.

Between themselves, Sanjay Jaiswal, Sushil Modi and Bhupendra Yadav insisted 12 times on Nitish Kumar retaining his post - flatly contradicting Chirag Paswan's claims of a BJP-LJP government after elections.

Sushil Modi, who is also Mr Kumar's deputy in the state government, said Chirag Paswan could not have taken such a step if his father Ram Vilas Paswan – a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government -- was around.

Mr Paswan, 74, recently had a heart surgery and is recuperating in hospital.