'Unlike Them, Politics Not A Business For Me': Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar Thursday attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD.

Hitting the ground running with physical rallies at four places, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday attacked Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD, saying unlike them, politics was not a "business" for him but a means to serve the people.

He also asserted that soon after taking over reins of the state in 2005, the NDA government ended "jungle raj" and established rule of law in the state.

He kept his focus on the RJD which is spearheading Grand Alliance and continued to attack the party chief Lalu Prasad.

Nitish Kumar is keeping his campaign narrative around "15 years vs 15 years", appealing voters to compare performance of the NDA and the RJD regimes that spent an equal amount of 15 years.

Highlighting his successive three governments works, Mr kumar, who heads the JD(U), promised people that if they gave him another chance he would carry forward the developmental efforts through "Saat Nischay" (seven resolves) part II.

Mr Kumar began his election trip Thursday with a rally at Jamui and then flew to Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura and finished the tours itinerary at Paliganj in the Patna district.

After launching campaign for the current Bihar polls Monday with a virtual rally, Mr Kumar began to hit the ground from Wednesday to reach out to maximum number of voters.

The RJD was in power in Bihar from 1990 to 2005. Mr Kumar is at the helm of state affairs since then.

"Unlike them politics is not a dhandha (business) for me but a means to serve the people," Mr Kumar said while addressing a rally in Paliganj in favour of JD(U) nominee Jay Vardhan Yadav, grandson of former union minister Ramlakhan Singh Yadav.

Ridiculing RJD rule in the state, he said there was no rule of law at that time and people were scared to venture out of home after sunset.

"Was there a rule of law in those days...after coming to power in 2005 we ended jungle raj and established ''rule of law''," Mr Kumar, the star campaigner of the ruling JD(U), said.

Opponents make fun of the RJD regime as "jungle raj" due to bad law and order situation during that time, he said.

Mr Kumar highlighted latest figure of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) which put Bihar at 23rd position in terms of crime in the country, to drive home his point.

He listed works done in the state during the last five years under "saat nischay" (seven resolves) of governance and gave vivid account of different programmes his future government would embark on as part of seven resolves-II if voters gave him another chance.

Nitish Kumar is seeking fourth straight term on the Chief Ministers chair in the present election.

While he underscored works done for all sections of the society, Mr Kumar made special mention of programmes launched for the upliftment of women.

The NDA government reserved 50 per cent of seats for women in panchayats and urban local bodies and also earmarked 35 per of the state government jobs for them.

"Today Bihar has the maximum number of women in the police force in the country," he added.