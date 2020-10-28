Fate Of 6 Ministers, Ex Chief Minister To Be Sealed In Bihar Poll Phase 1

Here are five points on top candidates in Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Phase 1:
Former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi is contesting election from the reserved Imamganj seat in Gaya district, which falls under Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. The Hindustani Awam Morch president is the sitting MLA here. The NDA candidate's challenger is Uday Narayan Singh, who had been associated with the JD(U) a few years ago but currently is an RJD nominee.
Shreyasi Singh, the Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter, who is making her political debut at the age of 27, is the BJP candidate from Jamui. Her rival is RJD's Vijay Prakash Yadav, the sitting MLA, whose elder brother Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav is a former Union minister and a close aide of party chief Lalu Yadav.
Six members of the state cabinet - Prem Kumar (GayaTown), Vijay Kumar Sinha (Lakhisarai), Ram Narayan Mandal (Banka), Krishnanandan Prasad Verma (Jehanabad), Jaikumar Singh (Dinara) and Santosh Kumar Nirala (Rajpur) – are contesting in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections. Mr Verma, Mr Singh and Mr Nirala belong to the JDU, while the remaining are from the BJP.
The JDU ministers will face the twin challenge posed by the LJP and the grand alliance. Mr Verma, a key minister in Nitish Kumar's cabinet, is contesting election from the region where the RJD enjoys considerable influence.
An interesting three-way fight for the Sasaram seat is on the cards, with the incumbent - the RJD's Ashok Kumar fighting on a JDU ticket. He is up against veteran leader Rameshwar Chaurasiya, who quit the BJP to join Chirag Paswan's LJP. The RJD has fielded Rajesh Kumar Gupta.
