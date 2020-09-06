Paswans Vs, Not With, Nitish Kumar In Election? Key Meet Tomorrow

The Election Commission is likely to announce the election this month (File)

As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launches his campaign for state elections on Monday, a grey cloud of uncertainty will hover over his key alliance with the Lok Janshakti Party or LJP led by Chirag Paswan.

On Monday, as Mr Kumar launches his campaign, the LJP chief and his father, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, will hold a meeting with party leaders to discuss whether they should go with or against the Janata Dal United in the upcoming polls.

Both the parties have been launching attacks on each other over the last few months. Mr Kumar's recent decision to join force with former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, a Dalit leader like the Paswans with a history of acrimony with the LJP, has further worsened their relation.

A day before the meeting, Chirag Paswan, 37, said Nitish Kumar hasn't fulfilled the promise of free land made to members of the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities.

Chirag Paswan, who has been attacking Mr Kumar over a host of issues and had rallied behind the opposition over deferring the Bihar polls because of the coronavirus pandemic, also demanded jobs to all those from the communities who died during the Chief Minister's 15-year-long rule. In separate letters earlier, he had slammed the Nitish Kumar government over its handling of the coronavirus and flood situations.

The Paswans, however, have not directly attacked the BJP, which has been saying that the upcoming elections will be contested under the leadership of the JDU chief and with all the existing allies.

According to reports, the Paswans, in the meeting, might discuss with their leaders the feasibility of an arrangement wherein the party will stay put in the NDA and contest only against the JDU, not the BJP.

Similar electoral strategy had worked for the LJP in 2005, when the party had played a pivotal role in stopping Lalu Yadav's RJD from winning yet another term in government. The LJP, a Congress-RJD ally then, had contested polls against Mr Yadav's party only, which resulted in a hung assembly. In subsequent polls, Mr Kumar got enough seats to form his maiden government.

If the LJP - which has notable support among the Paswan community and other scheduled caste communities - decides to contest against the JDU-BJP combined, the opposition is likely to benefit.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the election this month.