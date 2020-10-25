Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Updates: Chirag Paswan To Perform Puja At Sitamarhi, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey To Campaign In Buxar

Chirag Paswan is contesting his first election in Bihar alone. (File)

Campaign for Bihar assembly election is in full swing. Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey is campaigning in his parliamentary constituency Buxar.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan -- who is contesting his first election in Bihar alone -- will visit Sitamarhi today where he will perform puja of Goddess Sita.

On Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav released the party's manifesto that focussed on providing 10 lakh government jobs for youth, higher Minimum Selling Price (MSP) rates for farmers, better health care facilities in the state and also plans to develop ''smart village'' concept.



Bihar will vote for a new government across three phases starting October 28, with results due on November 10.

Here are the Updates on poll campaigning for Bihar Election:

Oct 25, 2020 09:03 (IST) Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Why It Is Nitish Kumar Versus Everyone In This Bihar Election

Nitish Kumar's "Sushasan Babu (Mr Good Governance)" tag is at stake as he fights for a fourth straight term as Bihar's Chief Minister. The heckling at his rallies and pro-opposition slogans raised during his tours should deeply worry his campaign managers."

Oct 25, 2020 08:33 (IST) आदरणीय नीतीश जी पूर्णत: ऊर्जाविहीन हो चुके है। उनकी पकाऊ, थकाऊ, उबाऊ, बासी और घिसी-पिट्टी बातों से जनता पक चुकी है।



थक चुके नीतीश कुमार जी वास्तविकता, तर्क और तथ्यों से भाग रहे है। बिहार के करोड़ों युवाओं का वर्तमान और भविष्य बर्बाद कर वो इतिहास के बासी पन्नों को पलट रहे है। - Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 25, 2020

On Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav released the party's manifesto that focussed on providing 10 lakh government jobs for youth, higher Minimum Selling Price (MSP) rates for farmers, better health care facilities in the state and also plans to develop ''smart village'' concept.