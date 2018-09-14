Bihar Approves 1 Lakh Interim Relief For Those Affected By Mob Violence

The decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File)

The Bihar government on Thursday approved a scheme for providing interim relief of Rs 1 lakh to those affected by mob violence besides speedy trial of such cases.

The scheme was approved at a meeting of the state cabinet in Patna, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, Sanjay Kumar told reporters.

The scheme provides for an interim relief of Rs 1 lakh which would be made available within a month of the incident.

Besides, all such cases will be heard at fast track courts which would ensure completion of trial within six months and a final compensation amount, inclusive of the interim relief, would be paid thereupon, the Principal Secretary said.

The decision has been taken in keeping with recent guidelines issued by the Supreme Court with regard to mob violence, he added.

Notably, in the last one week, the state has witnessed mob violence in as many as three districts.

