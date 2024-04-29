'Biggest Scandal In India': Karnataka Women's Body On Sex Abuse Case

Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday (File)

The Chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women, Nagalakshmi Choudhary, stated that the 'obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna is the biggest scandal of the country.

She said that the pen drive she received contained hundreds of explicit videos, some of which purportedly show Prajwal Revanna.

"I wrote to CM and SIT was constituted. The pen drive that I have received has hundreds of videos. In a few videos, it is visible that the person is Prajwal Revanna. I will be writing this to the National Women's Commission. I mean, it's the biggest scandal in India," Ms Choudhary said.

Ms Choudhary stated that she has taken the matter to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, resulting in the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case.

She stressed the need for victims to feel safe when coming forward with their complaints

"The SIT has started its investigation. And the team has got very efficient officials. So for me, the concern is the protection of the victims, so that they can freely come and lodge the complaint," Ms Choudhary said.

Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. A FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna, his father and JD (S) leader HD Revanna in connection with the case.

The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

A FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna, his father and JD (S) leader HD Revanna in connection with the case. The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her.

The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely to her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call."My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls," the complainant said.

Earlier, on April 25, the chairperson of the state women's panel requested CM Siddaramaiah to order an SIT probe into the obscene clips, allegedly involving the JD(S) MP, circulating on social media.

After the request, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed on April 28 that the state government has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Prajwal Revanna's alleged obscene video case in Hassan district.

The BJP on Sunday distanced itself from sitting Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Prajwal Revanna, amid the controversy around his purported sleaze tapes.

S Prakash, the chief spokesperson of the BJP's state unit, said, "We, as a party, have nothing to do with the videos and neither do we have any comments to make on the SIT probe announced by the state government into the alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal Revanna.

"While the BJP is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state in alliance with the JD(S), Revanna is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan and is pitted against the Congress' Shreyas Patel.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)