'Big Victory': PM Modi On Masood Azhar Being Banned By UN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the action against Masood Azhar was just the beginning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the United Nations' decision to list Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist was a "big victory" in the fight against terror, and claimed it will serve as the first step in his government's intent to take the fight to the doorstep of those targeting the nation.

"From now on, whenever the country faces danger of any kind from anybody, we will enter their homes and beat them. If they fire bullets at us, we will fire bombs at them," he said at an election rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

Masood Azhar's listing as a global terrorist comes 10 years after India moved a proposal in this regard at the global forum, only to be blocked repeatedly by China. The decision will subject him to a global travel ban, freezing of assets and an arms embargo -- among other restrictions.

The Prime Minister said that the world has begun listening to India over the last few years. "We cannot be ignored anymore. And I would like to say openly that this is just the start. Just wait and see what happens next," he said, even as the crowds cheered.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.