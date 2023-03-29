''Big Shout Out To Angels'': Woman Thanks Air India Crew For Helping Her During An Anxiety Attack

Air India also replied to the woman's post

A small act of kindness can go a long way, and make a difference in people's lives. Recently, a woman shared how the Air India crew came to her rescue when she suffered an anxiety attack during her flight. The woman named Anjali Sinha was flying from Delhi to Pune via Ahmedabad on March 20 when she had an episode of an anxiety attack. Soon, Air India crew members came to her aid and also requested a doctor who was on the same flight, to attend to the woman.

Thanking the Air India crew and the doctor, Ms.Sinha tweeted, ''Taking this opportunity to Thank you team @airindiain. For all the support and care that I got from your cabin crew of Flight AI 481 -20/03/2023 during a bad episode of an Anxiety attack on the flight. Dr Roxy Chirom for your prompt medical assistance and support. Gratitude.Thankful.''

See the tweet here:

Taking this opportunity to Thank you team @airindiain For all the support and care that i got by your cabin crew of Flight AI 481 -20/03/2023 during a bad episode of Anxiety attack in the flight.

Dr. Roxy Chirom for your prompt medical assistance and support.

Gratitude.Thankful. pic.twitter.com/RxdEOdp3un — Anjali Sinha (@GigglyGirlVibe) March 21, 2023

The woman said that the doctor attended to her with ''utmost patience, positivity and calmness'' and thanked the crew for being ''supportive and positive'' during her medical emergency.

In a detailed note, she explained the incident and wrote, ''This is a big shout out to the angels who helped me with my anxiety attack on an Air India Flight Yesterday. It was a bad episode that occurred and a passenger doctor @roxychirom came to my rescue in no time. She along with the Air India crew team attended to me with utmost patience, positivity and calmness.

It took me a good 45- 50 mins to come back to my normal self and other ground staff and medical officers helped as well. The crew couldn't have been more supportive, more positive and above all more human. Thank you @airindia.in team for all your support and care. It was only because of all your support and care I could gather the courage to continue to travel and reach my destination. Also, sincerely apologizing to my fellow passengers for delaying the flight.''

Air India also replied to her post and thanked Ms Sinha for her kind words.

Dear Ms. Sinha, thank you so much for your kind words of appreciation. We're glad to know that our team served you up to your expectations. We will surely convey your compliments to our team. We look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon! — Air India (@airindiain) March 21, 2023

''Dear Ms Sinha, thank you so much for your kind words of appreciation. We're glad to know that our team served you up to your expectations. We will surely convey your compliments to our team. We look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon!,'' a tweet by Air India read.