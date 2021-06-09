Big Relief For Delhi As It Receives Major Supplies Of Covid Vaccine Doses

Both first and second-dose seekers can now be catered to with Delhi's Covid vaccine supplies restored.

The national capital is in for considerable relief on the Covid vaccination front with the state receiving key supplies of both Covishield and Covaxin. An acute shortage of doses had forced the government to suspend the inoculation drive for the 18-44 years age group towards the end of May till some supplies were restored last week.

The state has now received 1,27,420 doses of Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute and developed by Pfizer in collaboration with researchers at the University of Oxford. This is for use among adults in the 18-44 years age group.

Besides, it has also got 20,000 more doses of Covaxin for the same set of people. This vaccine is produced by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech which also developed it together with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

On June 6, the Delhi government had received 40,000 doses of Covaxin, helping the administration revive the vaccination drive, although only for those who were get their second dose.

Now, with Covishield also in store, even those needing the first dose can be catered to free of cost.

Last month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had accused the Centre of stubbornly "sitting over" the vaccine distribution system, and asked how private hospitals were receiving doses if there were not enough stocks with it.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had also floated a global expression of interest towards the end of May for the procurement of 10 million doses of vaccines on an urgent basis.

Delhi yesterday reported 316 new Covid cases and 41 related deaths. Close to 25,000 people have died in the pandemic till now in the national capital.