'Big Issue': Women's Panel Chief On Sex Scandal Linked To Karnataka MP

Calling the alleged "obscene videos" case linked to JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna a "big issue", National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma on Tuesday said that NCW had taken note of the issue after which the Special Investigation Team was formed.

"National Commission for Women had already taken note of this, after which the SIT was formed. We have asked the DGP about the status today. Firstly, why did the government let him go away when NCW had registered a complaint and why a police action wasn't taken and no arrest was made? Karnataka government needs to answer the questions. This is a big issue. Several women have allegedly been sexually assaulted. Doesn't matter if the videos are old or recent, a crime is a crime," the NCW chief told ANI.

Earlier today, the National Commission for Women wrote to Karnataka's deputy general of police, Alok Mohan, regarding the 'obscene videos' case linked to the suspended Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna from Karnataka's Hassan constituency and grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda.

"The National Commission for Women (hereinafter referred to as 'The Commission) in exercise of its powers conferred under section 10(I)(f) of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990 is mandated to monitor and look into complaints and take suo moto notice of matters relating to deprivation of women's rights, non-implementation of laws enacted to provide protection to women and also to achieve the objective of equality and development and take up the issues arising out of such matters with appropriate authorities," NCW said.

"The National Commission for Women has come across multiple media reports indicating that several video clips of a sexual nature, allegedly involving Mr Prajwal Revanna sitting MP for Lok Sabha from Hassan constituency sexually abusing hundreds of women, were circulated on social media in recent days," the letter said.

Condemning the incident, the commission said that it was "deeply disturbed".

"Such events not only endanger women's safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them."

"We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country. A detailed report outlining the measures taken must be submitted to the Commission within three days," the letter added.

Earlier today, the core committee of the Janata Dal (Secular) recommended the suspension of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing an SIT probe in connection with an alleged obscene video case.

Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. An FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna, his father and JD (S) leader HD Revanna in connection with the case.

The case has been registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

As per the complaint, the victim has claimed that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted her. The complainant further claimed that when Revanna's wife was not home, he touched her inappropriately and used to sexually assault her.

The complainant also claimed that Prajwal Revanna behaved rudely to her and also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call.

"My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls," the complainant said. Earlier, on April 25, the chairperson of the state women's panel requested CM Siddaramaiah to order an SIT probe into the obscene clips, allegedly involving the JD(S) MP, circulating on social media.

After the request, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah informed on April 28 that the state government has decided to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with Prajwal Revanna's alleged obscene video case in Hassan district.

The BJP on Sunday distanced itself from the sitting Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Prajwal Revanna, amid the controversy around his purported sleaze tapes.

While the BJP is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in the state in alliance with the JD(S), Revanna is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan and is pitted against the Congress' Shreyas Patel.

