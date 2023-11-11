Big Infra Push, Crop Price Rise Among BJP's Madhya Pradesh Poll Promises

In its manifesto for Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party today promised a infrastructure blitz worth Rs 20,000 crore in the state. The ruling party also promised a higher minimum support price on crops if voted to power.

Voting will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17, while results will come out on December 3.

The manifesto was released by BJP National President JP Nadda and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"It is the guarantee of PM Modi that we will make this manifesto as our road map for the development of Madhya Pradesh and for the welfare of the people of the state. I have a feeling of satisfaction when I say that, whatever we thought and said, we tried to fulfill it," Mr Chouhan said.

The BJP promised procurement of wheat at Rs 2, 700 and paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal from farmers. The party also promised free education up to post-graduation to girls from poor families.