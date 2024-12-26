Big Airtel Outage Across Several Cities, Users Post SOS On Social Media

People from several cities in the country have complained of an outage in Airtel mobile and broadband services. According to the website Downdetector, which tracks such outages, several Airtel users complained of connectivity issues this morning.

The problems, according to a Downdetector analysis, were spread over multiple cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Many users have taken to social media to complain about their Airtel service and draw the telecom giant's attention. While many complained of mass outages in their neighbourhoods, some said they were facing internet connectivity issues for as much as 24 hours and there has been no resolution yet. The telecom giant is yet to respond publicly to the users' complaints.