Bhutanese King Congratulates PM Modi After His Election Victory

King Wangchuck conveyed his good wishes for the progress of India under PM Modi's leadership. (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was called by his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to congratulate him on winning the Lok Sabha elections.

According to an official statement, King Wangchuck on Thursday conveyed his good wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of India under PM Modi's leadership.

PM Modi thanked the Bhutanese King for his greetings and conveyed that India accords highest importance to its "unique and special friendship" with Bhutan.

He reiterated India's commitment to continue working closely with Bhutan in taking the partnership to even greater heights.

Mr Tshering also praised "the strong leadership" of PM Modi and hoped that India achieves great success under his vision.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019