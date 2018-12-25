Railways Signalman Spots Crack In Tracks, Prevents Accident In Odisha

The crack was spotted by signalman Baishnav Gouda near Singapur Road station rear Rayagada and he immediately informed the station master.

All India | | Updated: December 25, 2018 16:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Railways Signalman Spots Crack In Tracks, Prevents Accident In Odisha

The train was halted near the station for around one and half hour (Representational)


Bhubaneswar: 

An alert railways signalman Tuesday averted a train accident as the Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express was halted soon after the detection of a crack on the railway track in Odisha's Rayagada district, a Railways official said.

The crack was spotted by signalman Baishnav Gouda near Singapur Road station rear Rayagada and he immediately informed the station master, he said.

When the train was approaching, I sensed the track created more sound than usual. I inspected it and spotted a crack on the rail track. Immediately I informed the station master not to clear the line, Mr Gouda said.

The train was halted near the station for around one and half hour. It departed for Jagdalpur after repair and restoration of the damaged portion of the track, a Railways official said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

railways signalmancrack in trackstrain accident avoided

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Merry Christmas WishesBogibeel BridgeKamal NathLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusMi PlayTata SkyFlipkart Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................