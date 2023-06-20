Caught On CCTV: Herd Scares Tiger Away After It Attacks Cow On Bhopal Farm

The 76-acre farm in Bhopal's Kerwa has as many as 50 CCTV cameras.

CCTV cameras at a bull farm in Madhya Pradesh have captured a stunning scene -- a herd of cows scaring away a tiger.

The visuals were captured late on Sunday night at the farm in Bhopal's Kerwa. A tiger is seen attacking a cow. The others in the herd then closed in on the tiger, forcing it to move away from its prey. The tiger then waited on the prowl for about three hours, but could not attack again as the herd stood guard around the injured cow.

The injured cow is under treatment and its condition is reportedly critical.

