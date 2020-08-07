Bhojpuri Actor Anupama Pathak Found Dead In Mumbai, Cops Suspect Suicide

Anupama Pathak, 40, was found hanging at her rented flat on Sunday, police said.

Bhojpuri film actress Anupama Pathak,, who was found hanging at her rented flat in a suburb in north Mumbai on Sunday, allegedly killed herself, police said on Friday.

She had moved from Bihar to Mumbai and was seen in several Bhojpuri films and TV shows.

A day before she was found dead, the 40-year-old had shared in a Facebook video that she was cheated and was unable able to trust anyone. In the video, she spoke about trust issues and and not having friends who can be of help.

Anupama Pathak's death comes at a time the entertainment industry is reeling from the shock of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

On June 9, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian jumped from a high-rise building. The month earlier, on May 15, TV actor Manmeet Grewal had hanged himself at his Mumbai home.

Television actor Samir Sharma, 44, best known for his roles in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" and "Left Right Left", was on Wednesday found dead at his home in suburban Malad where he lived alone