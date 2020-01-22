Bhima Koregaon Cases To Be Reviewed By Maharashtra Home Minister On Thursday

Anil Dekhmukh has sought a detailed report on the investigation of the Bhima Koregaon case

Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh will review the cases related to the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence on Thursday.

In a review meeting, Mr Deshmukh will speak with senior officials of Pune Police who have been called to Mumbai. He says he will take a decision after he gets information from the police on the evidence and will only then personally review it.

Speaking to an Idea Exchange at 'Loksatta', a Marathi daily, Mr Deshmukh said that previous government had labelled anyone disagreeing with them as "urban naxals" but the current Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress regime will not take that route because the government believes in democracy where everyone has a right to express their opinion.

"We will think about this in connection with the Bhima Koregaon episode. Demands are being raised about forming SIT to probe the matter. We will take a review of it through our officers and decide future course," Mr Deshmukh had said.

The case dates back to 2018 when violence had erupted near Bhima Koregaon in Pune district on January 01, 2018 - when Dalit groups were celebrating two hundred years of a war fought between Dalits and Maratha where Dalits had emerged victorious.

But the Pune police had filed cases against activists, intellectuals who had given speeches at Elgar Parisian, which was held on December 31, 2017, that according to police had triggered violence the next day.

The police had claimed the organisers of the meet had Naxal links. Since August and September of 2018, 10 activists have been under arrest facing trials in the cases.