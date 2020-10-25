Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad Says His Convoy Shot At In UP

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad - who has been a fierce critic of the Uttar Pradesh government over the alleged gang rape of a Dalit woman in Hathras - tweeted late Sunday to say that vehicles belonging to his party had been shot at in Bulandshahr district.

The convoy, Mr Azad said, had been fired upon while campaigning for Assembly bypolls that have been scheduled for November 3. Next month's state elections in Bihar and the bypoll in UP mark the influential Dalit leader's entry into electoral politics.

"Opposition parties have been terrified of our candidate in Bulandshahr elections and today's rally worried them, due to which my convoy was fired at in a cowardly manner. This shows their desperation... they want the atmosphere to be toxic but we will not let this happen," Chandrashekhar Azad tweeted.

बुलन्दशहर के चुनाव में हमारे प्रत्याशी उतारने से विपक्षी पार्टीयां घबरा गई है और आज की रैली ने इनकी नींद उड़ा दी है जिसकी वजह से अभी कायरतापूर्ण तरीके से मेरे काफिले पर गोलियां चलाई गई है। यह इनकी हार की हताशा को दिखाता है ये चाहते है कि माहौल खराब हो लेकिन हम ऐसा नही होने देंगे। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) October 25, 2020

Mr Azad, whose Azad Samaj Party will contest as many as 30 seats in Bihar (in alliance with the Jan Adhikar Party led by Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav), has named Haji Yamin as the party candidate for the Bulandshahr bypoll.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of the incumbent MLA - the BJP's Virendra Singh Sirohi - in March this year.

Mr Azad's candidate will face Mr Sirohi's wife, Usha Sirohi (contesting on a BJP ticket), and the Congress's Sushil Chaudhri.