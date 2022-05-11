Internet Suspended In Rajasthan's Bhilwara Amid Tension Over Man's Murder

Bhilwara: The internet will remain suspended until tomorrow. (Representational)

Internet has been suspended in Rajasthan's Bhilwara town till tomorrow amid tension over the killing of a 22-year-old Hindu man, allegedly by a Muslim, over a personal dispute.

The murder took place last night at the Kotawali police station area, which is now under heavy police deployment.

The young man was stabbed to death allegedly when he went to resolve a dispute involving his younger brother. Details of the case are yet to be revealed.

Some right-wing groups have called for a bandh over the murder. The Rajasthan Police is on alert after communal trouble in Karauli , Alwar and Jodhpur in the past few weeks.

District collector Ashish Modi told NDTV that officers have been doing the rounds of the city since last night, given the sensitivity of the situation, and internet has been suspended as a precaution.

"The administration is talking to community leaders to keep dialogue open and foster an understanding so that this incident does not acquire communal overtones," Mr Modi said.